Fultz's jumper might still be broken, but his full-court overhead heaves are working quite well.
Markelle Fultz's struggles with his jumper have been well-documented, so it's only fair to highlight his non-hideous shots as well.
Fultz, the number one pick from the 2017 draft who has played just four games this season, nailed a full-court, backwards overhead heave during a workout on Friday.
Markelle Fultz drains a full-court shot ... backwards. pic.twitter.com/TJwl8QUclC— Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) January 26, 2018
Look at how smooth that motion was! No hitch, no second-thoughts. What a sight to see. Compare that fluidity to this:
Fultz from the line pic.twitter.com/Yl1D66ZyfR— Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 24, 2018
That gets tougher to watch every time.
Fultz continues to rehab from a somewhat mysterious shoulder issue, and there's still no timetable for his return. But he can make an overhead full-court show, which seems like a good sign?