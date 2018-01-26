Markelle Fultz's struggles with his jumper have been well-documented, so it's only fair to highlight his non-hideous shots as well.

Fultz, the number one pick from the 2017 draft who has played just four games this season, nailed a full-court, backwards overhead heave during a workout on Friday.

Markelle Fultz drains a full-court shot ... backwards. pic.twitter.com/TJwl8QUclC — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) January 26, 2018

Look at how smooth that motion was! No hitch, no second-thoughts. What a sight to see. Compare that fluidity to this:

Fultz from the line pic.twitter.com/Yl1D66ZyfR — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 24, 2018

That gets tougher to watch every time.

Fultz continues to rehab from a somewhat mysterious shoulder issue, and there's still no timetable for his return. But he can make an overhead full-court show, which seems like a good sign?