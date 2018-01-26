Watch: Markelle Fultz's Jumper Might Still Be Broken, But His Overhead Shot Isn't

Fultz's jumper might still be broken, but his full-court overhead heaves are working quite well. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 26, 2018

Markelle Fultz's struggles with his jumper have been well-documented, so it's only fair to highlight his non-hideous shots as well. 

Fultz, the number one pick from the 2017 draft who has played just four games this season, nailed a full-court, backwards overhead heave during a workout on Friday. 

Look at how smooth that motion was! No hitch, no second-thoughts. What a sight to see. Compare that fluidity to this:

That gets tougher to watch every time.

Fultz continues to rehab from a somewhat mysterious shoulder issue, and there's still no timetable for his return. But he can make an overhead full-court show, which seems like a good sign?

