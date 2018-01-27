Paul George to Replace DeMarcus Cousins in the All-Star Game

Paul George will replace DeMarcus Cousins in the All-Star Game after Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 27, 2018

Thunder forward Paul George will replace DeMarcus Cousins in the All-Star Game after the big man suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Friday night. 

George is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Thunder, who are on a seven-game winning streak. 

Cousins was voted in as an All-Star starter and was set to play for LeBron James' team, but he ruptured his left Achilles tendon with just under ten seconds left in the Pelicans' 113-10 victory over the Rockets. It is not yet clear who will replace Cousins in the starting lineup. 

George's teammate, Russell Westbrook, said he thought George's initial exclusion from the game was "outrageous." George responded to Westbrook's comments by saying that Westbrook's character is making his impending free-agency decision "even more easier to make." 

The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. 

