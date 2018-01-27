Pelicans Confirm Ruptured Achilles for DeMarcus Cousins

The Pelicans confirmed that DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his achilles and will mist the rest of the season. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 27, 2018

It's official—the Pelicans confirmed that DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon on Friday night. The big man will have surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. 

The injury happened with just under ten seconds in New Orleans' 115-113 over the Rockets. Cousins collapsed after tapping a rebound off a missed free throw and could not put any weight on his left foot. 

It's a brutal blow to a Pelicans team that has played its best basketball of the season of late. Cousins himself was also having a terrific season, averaging 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds on the year. He was named an All-Star starter and was supposed to be on LeBron James' team, but he of course will not be able to play. 

 

