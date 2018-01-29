Bucks forward Jabari Parker will return to the court in Friday’s game against the Knicks, the team announced Monday.

Parker hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 8. It was the second time in two years that he tore the same ligament.

Parker was in the midst of a breakout season when he went down last year, averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while adding a three-point shot to his arsenal.

Jabari Parker announces he will return to game action Friday against the New York Knicks!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/AGUHIA7OFE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 30, 2018

The Bucks team Parker re-joins will look fairly different than the one he left when he was injured. Milwaukee acquired Eric Bledsoe earlier this season to give the team another star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.