Bucks’ Jabari Parker to Return Friday vs. Knicks in First Action in Almost a Year

Parker hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 8.

By Dan Gartland
January 29, 2018

Bucks forward Jabari Parker will return to the court in Friday’s game against the Knicks, the team announced Monday. 

Parker hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 8. It was the second time in two years that he tore the same ligament. 

Parker was in the midst of a breakout season when he went down last year, averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while adding a three-point shot to his arsenal. 

The Bucks team Parker re-joins will look fairly different than the one he left when he was injured. Milwaukee acquired Eric Bledsoe earlier this season to give the team another star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters