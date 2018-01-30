Kevin Love Fractures Bone in Hand, Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks

Another All-Star has suffered a significant injury—Kevin Love will reportedly miss 6-8 weeks with a fracture in his left hand. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 30, 2018

Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will reportedly miss 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in the fifth metacarpal in his left hand. 

ESPN's Dave McMenamin first reported Love's diagnosis, which was the result of an X-ray he took after leaving in the first quarter of Cleveland's matchup with the Pistons on Tuesday night. Brian Windhorst is reporting the 6-8 week timetable, though McMenamin said Love's status won't officially be updated until the team returns to Cleveland on Wednesday. 

The injury will force to Love to miss the All-Star game for the second straight year. In 2017, he underwent knee surgery five days before the All-Star Game. 

Love is the third All-Star to go down in the last five days—Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon last Friday, while the Wizards announced Tuesday that John Wall will miss two months due to a knee procedure.

Love, 29, is averaging 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 rebounds for the season. 

