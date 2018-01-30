Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love will reportedly miss 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in the fifth metacarpal in his left hand.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin first reported Love's diagnosis, which was the result of an X-ray he took after leaving in the first quarter of Cleveland's matchup with the Pistons on Tuesday night. Brian Windhorst is reporting the 6-8 week timetable, though McMenamin said Love's status won't officially be updated until the team returns to Cleveland on Wednesday.

The X-ray on Kevin Love's left hand revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand fifth metacarpal. Love will not return to play tonight. His status will be updated after additional examination and consultation tomorrow in Cleveland, per the Cavs. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2018

Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 31, 2018

The injury will force to Love to miss the All-Star game for the second straight year. In 2017, he underwent knee surgery five days before the All-Star Game.

Love is the third All-Star to go down in the last five days—Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon last Friday, while the Wizards announced Tuesday that John Wall will miss two months due to a knee procedure.

Love, 29, is averaging 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 rebounds for the season.