Former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay has officially clarified her relationship with Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant from their days in college together at the University of Texas in an appearance on The Ringer's "Bachelor Party" podcast with Juliet Litman.

In June 2017, Us Weekly reported that Lindsay dated Durant while in college but they broke up when she went to law school at Marquette University. Then in July, Lindsay told SI that she went to Texas with Durant, they knew each other and "that's as juicy as it gets."

Lindsay told The Ringer that when she tells people that she went to Texas, the follow up question is whether she knows Kevin Durant or Vince Young and then whether she has dated them.​

Below is a transcription of the exchange at the end of the episode:

Litman: The moment we've all been waiting for. Did you date Kevin Durant?

Lindsay: I'll put it like this: I know Kevin. We went to college together at the same time...

Litman: Hook em horns!

Lindsay: Hook em horns! But no, what the – the way the media played it out, I think they said we were still serious and we were almost engaged. No.

Litman: I never thought that. Don't worry...I know how NBA players operate. He wasn't getting engaged at 19.

Lindsay: What? Who did this? (Laughs) I wasn't getting engaged but we've known each other. We've hung out together.

Litman: He seems like a great guy.

Lindsay: Very great guy. I haven't talked to him in like a few years but –

Litman: Gotta give him a congratulations. Finals MVP.

Lindsay: I went to the game and people were like 'Did he give her tickets?' No, he did not.

Litman: ESPN–ABC connection, guys c'mon...I see it.

Lindsay: Thank you. (Laughs)

Lindsay was asked whether she was a Dallas Mavericks fan because of her hometown. She said is an Oklahoma City Thunder fan even without Durant on the roster. She believes Russell Westbrook is the best point guard in the NBA and "he's very loyal to his team" but added that was not a jab at Durant. At Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 event in July, Westbrook told her that he watches The Bachelorette with his wife.

Lindsay is currently engaged after picking Bryan Abasolo as the recipient of her final rose.