Blake Griffin On Hearing About Trade: 'Finding Out Through Twitter' Is Tough

Blake Griffin says the Clippers did not notify him about being traded.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 31, 2018

In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Blake Griffin said he learned about being traded from the Clippers to the Pistons on Twitter.

"I just wish I had known or had the opportunity to talk to somebody beforehand," Griffin told Friedell. "Finding out through Twitter or through other people is a tough way to find out when you've been with a franchise for so long."

On Monday, the Clippers traded Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to Detroit for Avery Bradly, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovich, a first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick. This offseason Griffin signed a five-year deal to stay in Los Angeles, where he had sent his entire career after being drafted No. 1 in 2009.

Griffin added that he didn't think getting a no-trade clause in his five-year deal was "a real option at the time" because as of the timing of his deal with the Knicks efforts to trade Carmelo Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.

• Blake Griffin and the Max Contract Conundrum

The Pistons held their introductory press conference for Griffin, Johnson and Reed Wednesday. Detroit's next game is a home contest against the Grizzlies Thursday.

