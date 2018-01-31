In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Blake Griffin said he learned about being traded from the Clippers to the Pistons on Twitter.

"I just wish I had known or had the opportunity to talk to somebody beforehand," Griffin told Friedell. "Finding out through Twitter or through other people is a tough way to find out when you've been with a franchise for so long."

On Monday, the Clippers traded Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to Detroit for Avery Bradly, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovich, a first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick. This offseason Griffin signed a five-year deal to stay in Los Angeles, where he had sent his entire career after being drafted No. 1 in 2009.

Griffin added that he didn't think getting a no-trade clause in his five-year deal was "a real option at the time" because as of the timing of his deal with the Knicks efforts to trade Carmelo Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.

The Pistons held their introductory press conference for Griffin, Johnson and Reed Wednesday. Detroit's next game is a home contest against the Grizzlies Thursday.