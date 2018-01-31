Suns' Isaiah Canaan Stretchered Off the Court After Gruesome Ankle Injury

The Suns guard left Wednesday's game against the Mavericks in the first quarter.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 31, 2018

Suns guard Isaiah Canaan was stretchered off the court late in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks after suffering a left ankle fracture, the team announced.

Canaan went up for a layup with just seconds remaining in the opening period when Wesley Matthews stepped up to contest the attempt. Matthews fouled Canaan, and as Canaan came to the ground, he landed awkwardly on his left foot. His foot was pointed toward the left instead of to the front after the fall.

Canaan stayed seated on the ground for a moment before members of the Suns staff came to attend to him to help get him off the court. Marquese Chriss replaced Canaan to shoot the free throws.

You can see a video of the injury here. (Warning: It is a graphic injury.)

Canaan's reaction and the look of the injury were very similar to what happened to Gordon Hayward of the Celtics when he was injured opening night.

Canaan, 26, is in his fifth year in the league with his fourth different team. He was a second-round pick out of Murray State to the Rockets in 2013. After two seasons in Houston, he spent two seasons with the 76ers before playing with the Bulls last season. He started this year with the Rockets, but was waived before signing with Phoenix.

This season he is averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 assists.

