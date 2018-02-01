Joel Embiid, Paul George and Klay Thompson Headline All-Star Saturday Night

The fields for the three-points contest, dunk contest and skills challenge are all set.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 01, 2018

There will be eight All-Stars competing in the All-Star Saturday Night events Feb. 17, the NBA announced Thursday.

Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis will be three of the four big men participating in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge this year along with Lauri Markkanen. The best of these bigs will challenge the top competitor among Spencer Dinwiddie, Donovan Mitchell, Jamaal Murray and Lou Williams.

The last two winners of the JBL Three-Point Contest will be competing again this year as Eric Gordon (2017) and Klay Thompson (2016) are both looking to earn a second victory in the event. With Paul George, Kyle Lowry and Bradley Beal also in the contest, half of the contestants this year are also All-Stars. Devin Booker, Wayne Ellington and Tobias Harris round out the field.

Lastly, Victor Oladipo will be the lone All-Star in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest and he will face off against Aaron Gordon, Larry Nance Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr.

Between the competitions, Common and Andra Day will perform Grammy-nominated song "Stand Up for Something" from the movie Marshall.

All-Star Saturday Night festivities get started at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters