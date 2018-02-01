There will be eight All-Stars competing in the All-Star Saturday Night events Feb. 17, the NBA announced Thursday.

Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis will be three of the four big men participating in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge this year along with Lauri Markkanen. The best of these bigs will challenge the top competitor among Spencer Dinwiddie, Donovan Mitchell, Jamaal Murray and Lou Williams.

The last two winners of the JBL Three-Point Contest will be competing again this year as Eric Gordon (2017) and Klay Thompson (2016) are both looking to earn a second victory in the event. With Paul George, Kyle Lowry and Bradley Beal also in the contest, half of the contestants this year are also All-Stars. Devin Booker, Wayne Ellington and Tobias Harris round out the field.

Lastly, Victor Oladipo will be the lone All-Star in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest and he will face off against Aaron Gordon, Larry Nance Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr.

Between the competitions, Common and Andra Day will perform Grammy-nominated song "Stand Up for Something" from the movie Marshall.

All-Star Saturday Night festivities get started at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.