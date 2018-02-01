The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a new deal to acquire Nikola Mirotic from the Chicago Bulls just days after a deal fell apart, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes Omer Asik and a future first-round draft pick headed to Chicago.

The deal also includes Tony Allen heading to Chicago, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. Wojnarowski added that it is unlikely the Bulls will keep Allen but will waive him to become a free agent. Jameer Nelson is also expected to be included in the deal and will be waived, according to K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that Mirotic and his representatives nixed the previous trade agreement because his $12.5 million team option for next season was not guaranteed. Mirotic is on a two-year deal that he signed with Chicago in August. The deal also included Asik and a future first-round draft pick.

Under the new deal the Pelicans are planning to guarantee the salary for next season, according to Wojnarowski.

According to Johnson, the Bulls will give up a second-round pick acquired in a previous trade for Quincy Pondexter back to New Orleans. There could an option to swap second-round draft picks in two or three years.

Mirotic is averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. He did not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers as his "immediate future" with the Bulls was in question. Mirotic did not play in the first 23 games of the season after a fight in practice with teammate Bobby Portis.