Watch: LeBron James Hits Fadeaway Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner to Knock Off Timberwolves

LeBron finished with 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 07, 2018

LeBron James hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to lift the Cavaliers over the Timberwolves 140-138 in overtime Wednesday.

James posted 37 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season.

Minnesota had the ball with the game tied and 24 seconds remaining and Jimmy Butler attacked the rim looking to take the lead, but James came and blocked his point-blank attempt to keep it knotted at 138. J.R. Smith collected the loose ball, but immediately started to dribble before calling a timeout, so Cleveland could not advance the ball to the front court.

Jeff Green inbounded the ball with one second left, and threw it to James at the free throw line. James spun away from Butler and hit the game-winner.

The Cavaliers had lost eight consecutive games on national television dating back to Christmas and had lost three of four games entering Wednesday. Cleveland is now 31-22 and will play the Hawks Friday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters