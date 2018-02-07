Wednesday's game between the Pelicans and Pacers has been postponed due to a leak in the Smoothie King Center roof.

The game was supposed to start at 8:30 p.m. EST, and was delayed for a little more than an hour before they eventually decided.

Arena staff had been working to clear the court of water and coaches Alvin Gentry and McMillan had come out to look at the situation with officials, but players never took the court.

With so much time to kill and no word on if the game would still be played, the Pelicans and Pacers Twitter accounts tried to find ways to stay active during the delay.

We might have a leaky roof situation here. Stay tuned... #Pacers #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/jpwzvCbYPb — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 8, 2018

Tonight's tipoff has been delayed to 7:30 pm CT @FOXSportsNOLA — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

Ya let @KingCakeBaby bring his bottle on the court one time and this happens 💦 pic.twitter.com/VeI1Orf1sx — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes @PierreTPelican pic.twitter.com/rRIFHle3S2 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

We need @boogiecousins now more than ever 💦 pic.twitter.com/p7rGgKr65K — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

You guys wanna catch a parade or something? @Pacers — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

Game is delayed but as always in New Orleans the party didn’t hear no bell pic.twitter.com/v8SELWG1YI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

In a rain delayed basketball game, @KingCakeBaby is not the hero we wanted, but the hero we needed 👶🏼☠️ pic.twitter.com/Y0Fx6mO4GW — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

We haven’t spotted @JimCantore yet.

Things can’t be too bad... — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

Tonight's game in New Orleans has been postponed. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 8, 2018

The @NBA has postponed tonight’s game. We will offer info on refunds once available — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018

There is no word on when the game will be made up.

When these teams played earlier in the season in Indiana, New Orleans picked up a 117-112 win.