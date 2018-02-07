Pelicans vs. Pacers Postponed Due to Leak in Smoothie King Center Roof

Wednesday's game in the Smoothie King Center was supposed to tip at 7:30 p.m. CST.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 07, 2018

Wednesday's game between the Pelicans and Pacers has been postponed due to a leak in the Smoothie King Center roof.

The game was supposed to start at 8:30 p.m. EST, and was delayed for a little more than an hour before they eventually decided.

Arena staff had been working to clear the court of water and coaches Alvin Gentry and McMillan had come out to look at the situation with officials, but players never took the court.

With so much time to kill and no word on if the game would still be played, the Pelicans and Pacers Twitter accounts tried to find ways to stay active during the delay.

There is no word on when the game will be made up.

When these teams played earlier in the season in Indiana, New Orleans picked up a 117-112 win.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters