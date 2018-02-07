Report: Knicks Trading Willy Hernangomez to Hornets

Hernangomez had asked the Knicks to trade him, and New York has obliged: he's off to Charlotte. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 07, 2018

The Knicks have heeded Willy Hernangomez's trade request and will send the young center to the Hornets for forward Johnny O'Bryant and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania first reported that a deal was being finalized.

The picks the Knicks are receiving will reportedly be in 2020 and 2021, which provides an interesting symmetry—New York gave up their own 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second rounder to acquire Hernangomez, himself a second-round pick in 2015, from the 76ers on the night Philadelphia drafted him in 2015. 

Hernangomez, a 23-year-old center from Spain, emerged as a fan favorite in New York but was averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in just over nine minutes of action per night. Hernangomez impressed during his rookie season last year as he averaged 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 18 minutes per contest and was named first-team All-Rookie. But he was unsatisfied with his playing time this year and sought a move to further his development. 

O'Bryant, 24, was a second-round pick in 2016 and is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. 

The deal comes the night after Knicks All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis, who is a close friend of Hernangomez, suffered a season-ending ACL tear. 

Charlotte is 23-30 and sit four games behind the 76ers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 

