DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz as Deadline Approaches

Quickly

  • DeAndre Jordan is a hot commodity as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Because he's the biggest name on the market, we're following his every move.
By The Crossover Staff
February 08, 2018

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET, and news and rumors are flying around the league as teams look to shake up their rosters in anticipation of the stretch run. 

DeAndre Jordan has been heavily-discussed leading up to the buzzer, with the Bucks, Trail Blazers, Wizards, Rockets and Cavaliers all linked to the All-NBA center. After the Clippers traded Blake Griffin, it appeared likely Los Angeles would enter a full rebuild, but the Clippers decided to re-sign Lou Williams on Wednesday, committing to one piece of their new core. 

NBA
2018 NBA Trade Deadline: The Crossover's Live Blog

However, talks have heated up about Jordan once more. Here's a breakdown of every DeAndre Jordan rumor, which will be updated by The Crossover in real-time leading up to the final deadline. 

Can the Cavs land Jordan?

The Cavs haven't given up on their pursuit of DeAndre Jordan just yet. Cleveland and Los Angeles remain in discussion about a deal involving the star center and have had conversations with potential third teams to facilitate the deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Wednesday News

The Clippers, meanwhile, are still listening to offers on DeAndre Jordan and have heard from the Rockets, Bucks, Wizards and Blazers, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reportedWojnarowski said on Lowe’s podcast, though, that the Blazers have “backed away a bit” from their pursuit of Jordan.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters