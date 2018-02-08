Twitter Reacts To Cavaliers Deadline Deals In Epic Fashion

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas get major meme treatment after trades.

By Jimmy Traina
February 08, 2018

Twitter was already on fire after the Cavaliers traded Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers. But when Cleveland followed that up a little while later by shipping Dwyane Wade back to Miami, all hell broke loose on the social media site and the memes were flying.

Here is a compilation of some of the best reactions to the Cavs overhauling their roster on Trade Deadline Day.

It's too bad the Cavs didn't deal LeBron. It would've been a good test for Twitter to see if their servers could handle such a big news story.

