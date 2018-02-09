Blake Griffin Again Proves He’s the Funniest Player in the NBA With Kevin Hart Interview

Blake Griffin is way funnier than Kevin Hart. 

By Dan Gartland
February 09, 2018

Kevin Hart has a new video series where he’ll interview 12 sports figures from the comfort (?) of an ice bath. The first one went up Thursday with LaVar Ball and Friday’s edition features Blake Griffin. 

It’s no secret that Blake is super funny, but it’s nice to see him prove it here again. He plays his deadpan role perfectly to offset the typically upbeat Hart. 

The video gets just a little bit awkward in spots when Griffin talks about how much he likes playing for the Clippers. Oops. 

It’s too bad this is the kind of thing Griffin won’t be able to do as often now that he’s been traded to Detroit.

