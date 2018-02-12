Former Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose has cleared waivers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rose was waived by the Jazz after being acquired in a three-team trade at the deadline that landed George Hill and Rodney Hood in Cleveland. Utah also acquired Jae Crowder and traded Joe Johnson to the Kings. (Johnson was subsequently waived and appears headed to the Rockets.)

Though no team wanted Rose enough to claim him on waivers, Wojnarowski reports that he does have suitors. He has yet to receive “a firm offer to sign him for the rest of the season,” Wojnarowski adds. The Wizards, another potential landing spot, are currently considering signing Ty Lawson after a year in China, according to Wojnarowski.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Thursday that the Timberwolves would make Rose an offer if he passed through waivers. Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau has already added his former Bulls players Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson.

Rose, 29, struggled with Cleveland this season, playing just 19.3 minutes per game in 16 appearances. He injured his ankle in late October and then left the team to contemplate retirement. He returned to the court on Jan. 18.