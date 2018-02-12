LaVar Ball has long said his dream is to have all three of his sons on the Lakers, but he said his boys will go to any team that is willing to sign all three brothers.

That means, if LaVar is to be believed, that Lonzo Ball will not re-sign with the Lakers at the conclusion of his rookie deal if Los Angeles isn't willing to sign LiAngelo and LaMelo, who are playing professionally in Lithuania.

He also said that if the Lakers won't sign LiAngelo this year—a move that is highly, highly unlikely as he is not considered an NBA-caliber prospect at this time—he'll bring him back to play two more years in Lithuania until LaMelo is NBA eligible.

Here's what the controversial, boisterous first father of basketball had to say, per Lithuanian basketball reporter Donatas Urbonas:

I want all my three boys to play for the Lakers. But if that does not happen, I'm telling you the story what's gonna happen first. If they don't take Gelo this year, I bring Gelo here to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year and I want let ever NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to resign (sic) with the Lakers but will go to any team taht will take all of my three boys. That's my plan. Lonzo plays best when he is with his brother. Why wouldn't—he is a hell of a shooter. They don't play the same position. You see how successful he was when he was with his brother?

Ball said a team doesn't have to draft the two younger brothers and that LiAngelo, who is considered the worst NBA prospect of the brothers, would play for $1 million over three years.

Lonzo Ball, the number two pick in the 2017 draft, is under contract through the 2021-22 season. Ball has missed the Lakers' last 12 games with a knee injury and is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 36 games this season.