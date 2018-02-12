Warriors coach Steve Kerr did some experimenting during Monday's game against the Suns, allowing his players to coach their teammates during timeouts.

During one stoppage, Kerr gave the whiteboard to veteran swingman Andre Iguodala, who proceeded to discuss tactics with his fellow players on the bench.

Steve Kerr is gonna sit this one out 😂 pic.twitter.com/6XKrHuVFXV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2018

Later it was Draymond Green's turn to coach.

It's Draymond Green's turn with the coaching clipboard during this timeout pic.twitter.com/64JbEWwCuE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2018

I'm not sure what this says about the Suns, but if this marks the return of the player-coach, I'm all for it.