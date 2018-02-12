WATCH: Steve Kerr Let Warriors Players Coach Against the Suns

During a timeout, Andre Iguodala took over the whiteboard and coached his teammates. 

By Stanley Kay
February 12, 2018

Warriors coach Steve Kerr did some experimenting during Monday's game against the Suns, allowing his players to coach their teammates during timeouts.

During one stoppage, Kerr gave the whiteboard to veteran swingman Andre Iguodala, who proceeded to discuss tactics with his fellow players on the bench. 

Later it was Draymond Green's turn to coach. 

I'm not sure what this says about the Suns, but if this marks the return of the player-coach, I'm all for it. 

