Uncle Drew is headed to the big screen.

The fictional character, an elderly man played by Kyrie Irving who schools skeptics on the basketball court, will be the main character in a movie that hits theaters this summer. The film, Uncle Drew, will drop on June 29.

Irving tweeted the official announcement on Monday. This film poster looks completely legitimate, and all signs point to this being a real thing.

The Legend is ready to ball on the big screen. Get ready to watch #UncleDrew in theaters June 29!

Variety reported last February that a film centered around Uncle Drew, who first appeared in Pepsi advertisements, was in the works. The movie is directed by Charles Stone III, who also directed Drumline and Mr. 3000.

The film's official Twitter account tweeted out multiple promotional posters that teased some of the movie's characters, including "Big Fella" (Shaquille O'Neal), "Preacher" (Chris Weber), "Boots" (Nate Robinson), "Betty Lou" (Lisa Leslie) and "Lights" (Reggie Miller).

Notably absent is Kevin Love's character Wes. Irving and Love were not teammates when the initial commercial featuring both players debuted but won a championship together with the Cavaliers in 2016. Irving, of course, requested and received a trade away from Cleveland, which dealt him to the Celtics, while Love remains on the Cavs.