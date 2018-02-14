It's safe to say there is no love lost between Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas.

Both players were ejected in the first quarter of the Pelicans' 139-117 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night after the two were tangled up and exchanged words. The two have a bit of a history that might explain why things got so heated, so quickly.

Back in January, Rondo was asked about the Celtics' plan to honor Isaiah Thomas with a tribute video when the Cavs, who Thomas played for at the time, visited Boston on Feb. 11, the same night of Paul Pierce's jersey retirement ceremony. Rondo, who spent eight and a half seasons in Boston and won the 2008 title with the Celtics, seemed bothered that Thomas, who only spent two years with the team, would get a video.

Remember when Rajon Rondo jabbed Isaiah Thomas saying the Celtics should only honor players who put banners in rafters?



Well, he and IT met for the first time since and now theyre both ejected. pic.twitter.com/0cnZ9gaoaj — Ballbonic Plague (@World_Wide_Wob) February 15, 2018

"What has he done?” Rondo said. When a reporter said Thomas led the Celtics to the conference finals, Rondo said “Oh, that’s what we celebrate around here?”

"This is the Boston Celtics. This isn’t the Phoenix Suns, no disrespect to any other organization, but you don’t hang conference titles. Do we hang going to the conference finals? What do we hang here?"

Lakers coach Luke Walton was also ejected after yelling expletives to officials in the second quarter.

Thomas averaged 28.9 points last season with the Celtics and was named second team All-NBA. Before this season, he was traded to Cleveland in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston, and then moved to Los Angeles before the trade deadline after an unsuccessful 15-game stint with the Cavs.