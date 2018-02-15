Chris Bosh hasn't played professional basketball since the 2015-16 season, but the 11-time All-Star says he's ready to make a comeback to the NBA.

"I've been in the gym. I can still play basketball. No I'm not done yet," Bosh said in an appearance on ESPN's "First Take."

Bosh, 33, was then asked by Stephen A. Smith if that means he's trying to come back.

"Yeah, I'm trying to come—man, I see all these guys shooting threes and not playing defense. Man, I mean, I got to get some of it," he quipped. Bosh said he's ready to return this season for a contending team.

.@chrisbosh says he's trying to come back to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2yUmuaonCw — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2018

Bosh's stellar career hit a major road bump in February 2015, when he was found to have a blood clot in his lungs. He missed the remainder of that season but returned in 2016 and was voted to the All-Star game before another blood clot surfaced, this time in his calf. Despite attemps to get back on court, Bosh has not played since then, and the league ruled his blood clotting issues a career-ending injury, which allowed the Heat to take his salary off their cap sheet.

Bosh spent seven years with the Raptors before joining with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to form a "Big 3" in Miami. Bosh reached four straight finals with the Heat and won two championships before he re-signed with the franchise after James left to return to Cleveland before the 2014-15 season.

He has career averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The last day a free-agent can sign with an NBA team and still be eligible for the playoffs is March 1.