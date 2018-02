Lonzo Ball released his mixtape, "Born 2 Ball" on Thursday.

With tracks such "LaVar" and "BBB," there's some definite self promotion.

On "LaVar," he gets reflective on his famous father.

He teased the project last week with an Instagram post.

Ball has averaged 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.