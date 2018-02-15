The 2018 NBA Awards show will be take place on June 25, Turner Sports and the NBA announced.

The "NBA Awards presented by Kia" will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. The Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will play a role in the broadcast.

Among the awards to be handed out with the league's Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, NBA Rookie of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year's award show was held in New York, with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook winning the MVP, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors being awarded the Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors going to Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon.