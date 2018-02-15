Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic had himself a game on Thursday night against the Bucks.

Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds, which was not only a triple-double but also the fastest triple-double in NBA history. Jokic needed just 14 minutes, 33 seconds to record his triple-double, breaking the previous record of 17 minutes set in 1955 by Jim Tucker.

Nikola Jokic caps off his first half triple-double with 🚫👀 pass!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/PZa7ElpBpr — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2018

It was the earliest in a game that a player has achieved a triple-double in the last 20 years.

Nikola Jokic reached a triple-double with 1:54 left in the second quarter.



That's the fastest triple-double in the NBA in the past 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/kCy9a03ZGn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 16, 2018

He’s also the first player ever to put up 30 points, 17 assists, 15 rebounds and two blocks since blocks became an official stat.

The triple-double was the 11th of his career and his fifth of the season, as well as his highest-scoring triple-double.