Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Records Triple-Double in Under 15 Minutes, a New NBA Record

Nikola Jokic just recorded the fastest triple-double in NBA history. 

By Dan Gartland
February 15, 2018

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic had himself a game on Thursday night against the Bucks. 

Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds, which was not only a triple-double but also the fastest triple-double in NBA history. Jokic needed just 14 minutes, 33 seconds to record his triple-double, breaking the previous record of 17 minutes set in 1955 by Jim Tucker

It was the earliest in a game that a player has achieved a triple-double in the last 20 years. 

He’s also the first player ever to put up 30 points, 17 assists, 15 rebounds and two blocks since blocks became an official stat. 

The triple-double was the 11th of his career and his fifth of the season, as well as his highest-scoring triple-double. 

