One could question whether Shaquille O’Neal’s Magic and Lakers were talented enough to be considered super teams. The Hall of Famer joined ESPN’s First Take and discussed NBA superstars joining championship caliber teams in pursuit of a ring and he joked about doing that in his own playing days.

"I told my boy the other day, if you could do that, I would have went to Chicago and just played with [Michael Jordan]," O'Neal said. "I didn't know [that was an option]."

The comment came as a result of discussing the rumor that the Golden State Warriors could be in play for LeBron James and the four-time MVP may be willing to listen to an offer. James would have to decline the $35.6 million player option for next season and then Golden State would need to clear the necessary cap space.

O'Neal joked to First Take that if he was James, he would join the Warriors but he would love for James to stay in Cleveland.