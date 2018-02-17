The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the biggest attractions of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Last year's All-Star Weekend took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Glenn Robinson III won the contest with a perfect score during the final round of the contest. He ran toward the basket from the right side of the court and then jumped over his teammate Paul George, the Indiana Pacers mascot and a dancer to pull off a reverse slam.

You can watch his winning dunk below:

Derrick Jones Jr. was the runner-up last year.

This year's contest will feature Donovan Mitchell, Larry Nance Jr., Victor Oladipo and Dennis Smith Jr. on Saturday night. This year's All-Star weekend will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.