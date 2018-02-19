Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler sat out the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night due to illness and to rest up for the final stretch of games.

“Just rest, man,” Butler told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I got to rest. I got to rest my body up. I know this Timberwolves season is very, very important to me. I’ve got to be ready to roll when I get back there.”

Mike D'Antoni, who coached Team Stephen, said that Butler did not practice with the team on Saturday and Butler reported that he was tired.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Wiliams, who may be considered an All-Star Game snub, called out Butler for not playing any minutes.

@JimmyButler u serious bruh? Lol — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 19, 2018

Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen 148–145. LeBron James was named MVP for the third time in his career.