Today is Go Texan Day, which apparently is a day where Houstonians put on their best western attire to celebrate the beginning of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Rockets point guard Chris Paul may be relatively new to the Lone Star state—he was traded to Houston from the Clippers last June—but he went all-in on Go Texan Day. Look how well rocks a double-breasted button-down, skin-tight jeans, big-buckled belt, boots and a cowboy hat.

What in tarnation pic.twitter.com/CeeqOkTMnq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2018

Did Chris Paul lose a bet? (pics via @MarkBermanFox26) pic.twitter.com/m5APiFSg6k — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 23, 2018

The best part might be the AirPods. What an accessory for that outfit. The juxtaposition!

Paul isn't the only Houston sports figure to dress it up for Go Texan Day. Texans star J.J. Watt posted a photoshopped picture of him in uniform with a cowboy hat, belt buckle and rolled-up rope.

Repost @dtexanz: Happy #GoTexanDay A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Feb 23, 2018 at 8:54am PST

​I could get used to this Go Texan Day.