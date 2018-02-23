Timberwolves All-Star forward Jimmy Butler left the Wolves-Rockets game with an apparent right knee injury. He was helped off the court and could not put any weight on his right leg.

The injury happened in the third quarter. Butler grabbed an offensive rebound and Nene appeared to make contact with the knee, but Butler did not seem to be affected by the contact. He then pivoted and landed on his right foot while passing to Taj Gibson and immediately collapsed to the ground and grasped his knee.

Jimmy Butler leaves game vs. Rockets with an apparent knee injury.



Catch the latest news as the games come down to the wire on #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/IntTGtA6MR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2018

A video showed Butler appearing to say "It's torn."

It does look like Jimmy says "it's torn" (/r @Wells_P) pic.twitter.com/y8UhJ0k9DE — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2018

He had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

X-rays on Butler's knee came back negative and he will have an MRI on Saturday after the team returns to Minnesota, reports Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania.

Butler, 28, is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 rebounds. He was named to his fourth-straight All-Star game this year, his first with Minnesota after spending the first six years of his career with the Bulls.