Russell Westbrook knocked in a game-winning three-pointer as time expired Thursday to give the Thunder a 110-107 victory over the Kings.

Oklahoma City was up 107-105 late in the fourth when Paul George airballed a three, leaving the door open for the Kings. After misses by Vince Carter on a deep three and Garrett Temple on a mid-range fadeaway, Justin Jackson tied the game with one second remaining on a put back.

For the Thunder's final play, Westbrook started in the corner near the inbounder and ran toward the opposite wing by coming off screens from Jerami Grant and Steven Adams around the perimeter. Carmelo Anthony passed it to Westbrook near the top of the arc and Westbrook released it for the game-winner.

Westbrook finished the game with his 18th triple-double of the season as he collected 17 points, 12 assists and 15 rebounds. Oklahoma City is now 34-26 and fifth in the West with its next game against the Warriors Saturday.