Pelicans star Anthony Davis had a truly phenomenal game in New Orleans’s win over the Suns on Monday, finishing with 53 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in 39 minutes of action.

There have only been three higher-scoring games in the NBA this season. James Harden scored 60 and 56, and LeBron James had a 57-point game. Davis, though, is the only man to ever have at least 53 points, 17 boards and five blocks in a game. Bob McAdoo of the old Buffalo Braves had three games with 50+ points and 20+ rebounds, making him and Davis the only players to ever score 50 and record 17 rebounds in a single game.

For Davis, Monday’s game was just the latest in what has been an outrageous month of February. He now has five games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds this season, the most such games in a single calendar month over the last 35 years, according to ESPN. He is averaging 35.9 points and 12.7 rebounds per game this month and the Pels are riding a six-game win streak.

Davis and the Pelicans close out the month against the Spurs in San Antonio on Wednesday.