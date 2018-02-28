The Rockets may have the best record in the NBA at 47-13, but Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green still likes his team's chances should the West's two top teams play in the Western Conference finals.

Green said as much in an interview with SI Now, also noting that he believes the Rockets were built specifically to beat Golden State.

"Maybe we do end up playing the Rockets, and, you know, I like our chances no matter who we play," Green said. "But we do know that they're a threat. They've added some great pieces and as it's been highly publicized, that team is built to be us.

"Noted. Great. We'll see y'all soon."

Golden State is 47-14, but the Warriors are in an unfamiliar position—namely, they're not atop the Western Conference. The Warriors have entered each of the past three playoffs as the West's top seed.

The Rockets have been playing terrific of late, as Chris Paul and James Harden have proven to be a better fit in the backcourt than anyone could have pictures. Houston is an astounding 30-1 when Paul, Harden and Clint Capela all play.

Houston won two of the three meetings against the Warriors this season.

Green did make it clear that there is no guarantee that the two teams will meet in a playoff series.

"There are so many good teams that we'll have to take down to even get to that point. And the Rockets as well."