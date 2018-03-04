Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Byrant's "Dear Basketball" won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film during Sunday night's Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Bryant took a moment during his acceptance speech to take a shot at FOX News' Laura Ingraham's comments that players like LeBron James should just 'shut up and dribble."

LeBron James and Kevin Durant spoke critically about the president in a podcast with ESPN's Cari Champion on James' UNITERRUPTED. Last month, Ingraham took a moment during her show to say NBA stars should back off in their opinions of President Trump.

Bryant accepted his Oscar and said, "As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble but I'm glad we do a little bit more than that."

Watch Bryant's full speech below:

"Dear Basketball" is a six-minute short where Bryant narrates the letter announcing that he would retire from basketball after a 20-year career.