LeBron James said President Donald Trump "does not give a f---" about the people in a pre-recorded conversation with Kevin Durant and ESPN's Cari Champion.

"The number one job in America... is someone who doesn't understand the people, and really don't give a f--- about the people,” James said in the video, which was recorded in January as a collaboration between Uninterrupted and Uber.

"It's not even a surprise when he says something," the four-time MVP and three-time champion went on to say. "It's like, laughable. It's laughable and it's scary."

Champion then brought up how people wrongly believe that having money means a black man won't experience racism, whether overt or subtle. James then cited the incident when a racial slur was spray painted onto his California property as evidence that no amount of money shields a black man from racism.

"I'm a black man with a bunch of money. And having a crib in Brentwood [Calif.] and having the word n----- spray painted over my gate—that lets you know that I ain't too far removed and I still got a lot more work to do.

"No matter how far, money, or access, or how you become in life as an African-American man, female—they will always try to figure out a way to let you know that you still beneath them.

"It's either one of two things at that point. You either cave into that notion, or you just chalk it up and say 'you know what? I'm going to paint over this god damn gate and I'm gonna make it taller."

James has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, having criticized the President for his comments on NFL players who protest during the national anthem and for his response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rallies, among other issues of contention. James called Trump a "bum" in a tweet after Trump rescinded Stephen Curry's invite to the White House to celebrate the Warriors' championship.