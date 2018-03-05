The Hornets have received permission to interview three candidates for their vacant general manager job, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Charlotte is looking for a new GM after Rich Cho was fired last month after four years running the front office.

Wojnarowski previously reported that former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak was the immediate frontrunner to take over for Cho. Assistant general manager Buzz Peterson, owner Michael Jordan’s college roommate at North Carolina, is in charge now and hiring Kupchak would add another UNC alum to the front office.

But Charlotte is not dead-set on Kupchak, it would seem. The Hornets have received permission to interview 76ers vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley, Rockets vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon for the open GM job, according to Wojnarowski.

The Hornets are unlikely to make the playoffs this season and haven’t won a playoff series since 2002. They made only one postseason appearance while Cho was in charge, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference at 48–34 in 2015–16.