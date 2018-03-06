Carmelo Anthony Passes Jerry West to Move to 20th All-Time in Scoring

Carmelo Anthony passed Jerry West to move into 20th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 06, 2018

Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony passed Jerry West to move into 20th place among the NBA's all-time scoring leaders. 

Anthony entered Oklahoma City's game against the Rockets on Tuesday night with 25,187 points and needed five to past West. He hit a three-pointer and two free throws inside the first seven minutes before making another three-pointer to move into the top 20. 

Anthony is averaging 24.3 points per game over his 15-year career. He spent his first seven seasons with the Nuggets before he was traded to the Knicks during the 2010-11 season. It was in New York that Anthony won his lone scoring title with an average of 28.7 points in the 2012-13 season. 

Anthony was traded to OKC in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick in September. Anthony has struggled with the Thunder, as the ten-time All-Star is averaging 16.9 points on 40.8% shooting, both career-lows. 

Only two active players have more points than Anthony—Dirk Nowitzki, who is sixth all-time, and LeBron James, who is seventh. Anthony could move into 19th soon, as Reggie MIller's 25,279 is firmly in sight. 

