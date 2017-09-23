NBA

Report: Knicks Trade Carmelo Anthony to Thunder

Carmelo Anthony: 'I Will Always Be Tied to New York'
The Knicks have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The trade call, which formally submits the deal to the league office, is expected to happen on Monday. 

In order for the deal to go through, Anthony would have to waive his no-trade clause, a move he is expected to make, per The Vertical's Shams Charania

Anthony has been urging the Knicks to trade him before training camp starts next week. On Friday night, Wojnarowski reported that Anthony handed the Knicks a list of potential trade destinations that included the Thunder, Rockets and Cavaliers. 

Anthony, 33, is a ten-time All-Star, but the Knicks are prioritizing a full rebuild centered around Kritaps Porzingis after a tumultuous last few seasons. The team fired Phil Jackson as general manager and replaced him with Scott Perry in July. New York went 31-51 last season and has not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

In Oklahoma City, he joins a team that acquired Paul George in the offseason, and Wojnarowski said George and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook played an "immense part" in convincing Anthony to waive his no-trade clause. 

