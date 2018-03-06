The Trailblazers are signing center Georgios Papagiannis to a 10-day contract, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Papagiannis was waived by the Kings on NBA trade deadline day.

The 20-year-old was the No. 13 pick in the 2016 draft, and he was acquired in a draft day trade from the Suns with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Skal Labissiere and a 2020 second-round pick.

He's went back and forth between the Kings and their G-League affiliate. He played in 16 games for the Suns this season, averaging 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.