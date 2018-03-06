Report: Portland Signing Georgios Papagiannis to a 10-Day Contract

Papagiannis was waived by the Kings on NBA trade deadline day. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 06, 2018

The Trailblazers are signing center Georgios Papagiannis to a 10-day contract, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Papagiannis was waived by the Kings on NBA trade deadline day. 

The 20-year-old was the No. 13 pick in the 2016 draft, and he was acquired in a draft day trade from the Suns with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Skal Labissiere and a 2020 second-round pick.

He's went back and forth between the Kings and their G-League affiliate. He played in 16 games for the Suns this season, averaging 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now