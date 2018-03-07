Kawhi Leonard did not practice on Wednesday but met with reporters and said that he is making progress to return to the court and would like to finish his career as a San Antonio Spur, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com

He added that he does not have a set date for his return. He remains in communication with the team about his progression.

According to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Leonard was asked whether he would like to finish his career as a Spur to which he responded, "Yeah, for sure."

Leonard has been nursing a right quad injury that has sidelined him all season. He spent time in New York City consulting with a specialist about the injury. He has been medically cleared to return but Leonard has elected against playing possibly due to the discomfort of the injury.

Head coach Gregg Popovich has noted that he would be "surprised" if Leonard returned this season.

Leonard has played in just nine games this season. He is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in that small sample size. He has not played since Jan. 13 when he logged 28 minutes in a 112-80 win against the Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs are 37–27 and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.