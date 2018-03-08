X-rays on Pelicans star Anthony Davis's ankle came back negative, and the All-Star has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Davis is considered day-to-day and is doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Davis, 24, turned his ankle in the third quarter of New Orleans' 114-101 win over the Kings, the Pelicans' 10th straight victory. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds, five blocks and two steals.

Davis been playing tremendously of late and was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for February.

New Orleans is now 38-26, a record good enough for fourth in the West as it currently stands. The team has managed to stay afloat after All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury just before the All-Star break.

For the season, Davis is averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.