Report: Timberwolves Signing Derrick Rose for the Rest of the Season

Derrick Rose will be reunited with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota. 

By Dan Gartland
March 08, 2018

The Timberwolves are signing Derrick Rose for the rest of the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Rose has been without a team ever since he was waived by the Jazz on Feb. 10, two days after a deadline-day trade with the Cavs. He then went unclaimed on waivers. 

Minnesota was long rumored as the eventual landing spot for Rose, given that head coach Tom Thibodeau has acquired a handful of his former Bulls players, like Taj Gibson and Jimmy Butler. 

Rose was decent with the Knicks last year but struggled in his brief time in Cleveland this season, averaging just 9.8 points and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game over 16 appearances. 

The Wolves are locked in a wild playoff race in the Western Conference. They’re currently 38–28, good for sixth place, but just 2 1/2 games ahead of the 10th-place Jazz and 1 1/2 games behind the third-place Blazers. 

