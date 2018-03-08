The Celtics' Jaylen Brown was injured Thursday night in a terrifying fall.

Brown landed on his head and neck after a dunk against the Timberwolves.

He remained motionless on the ground. He was helped up and walked off the court on his own.

A positive sign as Jaylen Brown signaled to the crowd on his way back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/YJlAOY6F73 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2018

Here's a video of the injury, but be warned it's graphic.

Terrifying scene as Celtics player Jaylen Brown lands on his head and neck after a dunk against the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/oHtCY4oFYL — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) March 9, 2018

LeBron James and others had tweeted out their support