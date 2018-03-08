Celtics' Jaylen Brown Walks Off Court After Horrible Fall

Brown landed on his head and neck after a dunk against the Timberwolves. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 08, 2018

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown was injured Thursday night in a terrifying fall.

Brown landed on his head and neck after a dunk against the Timberwolves. 

He remained motionless on the ground. He was helped up and walked off the court on his own.

Here's a video of the injury, but be warned it's graphic.

LeBron James and others had tweeted out their support 

