Speculation continues to swirl regarding LeBron James' possible free agency moves if he decides to decline his $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career.

Kevin O'Conner of The Ringer took a look at the future of the San Antonio Spurs' dynasty and addressed the social media buzz around them being in the mix for James. He reports that multiple league sources have said James only has four teams on his list for free agency at the moment. The list is comprised of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Golden State Warriors are not on the list despite a report last month from ESPN that said they could create a max salary slot to accommodate James and that he "would listen" if that happened.

James could very well end up re-signing with the Cavaliers. He is averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers this season.