Steve Kerr to Participate in Town-Hall Discussion On Gun Violence

Steve Kerr has been very outspoken against gun violence for years.

By Chris Chavez
March 08, 2018

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will participate in a town hall discussion on gun violence at Newark Memorial High School in the Silicon Valley, according to the Mercury News.

Kerr has been very vocal on gun violence and most recently expressed his frustration following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 that left at least 17 people dead.

“It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools," Kerr told reporters. "It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That’s demoralizing."

His father was assassinated in 1984 by two armed men outside his office at the American University of Beirut. 

