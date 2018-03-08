Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will participate in a town hall discussion on gun violence at Newark Memorial High School in the Silicon Valley, according to the Mercury News.

Kerr has been very vocal on gun violence and most recently expressed his frustration following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14 that left at least 17 people dead.

“It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools," Kerr told reporters. "It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That’s demoralizing."

Steve Kerr’s powerful message on the shooting massacre in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Lo4k66JG4G — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 15, 2018

His father was assassinated in 1984 by two armed men outside his office at the American University of Beirut.