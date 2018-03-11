Dwyane Wade Creates Art Exhibit In Memory Of "Parkland 17" School Shooting Victims

Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade is not stopping his support and tributes for the victims of the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead. Over the weekend, he dedicated an art exhibit called "Parkland 17" during Miami's Art Walk, according to CBS Miami.

Manuel Oliver, the father of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver who was killed in the shooting, created art work. Calyann Barnett was the creative director.

The exhibit featured 17 school desks with the names of the victims. The wall also read "On an average day [96] Americans are killed by guns."

Joaquin Oliver's portrait was also seen on the wall with the words "We demand a change." Another wall featured the words: "Be the change you wish to see in the world."

Phones were available where people can call their representative and share their thoughts on gun control.

Last night was absolutely beautiful. @DwyaneWade team turned an empty warehouse into a wonderful tribute to honor the victims of the MSD shooting and also displayed the harsh truth of gun violence in this country. Wonderful job @BStyleINC @lisjoseph #marchforourlives #neveragain pic.twitter.com/JGaR9jS4VO — Adam Alhanti (@AAlhanti) March 11, 2018

Wade visited the exhibit on Saturday night.