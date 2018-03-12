Watch: Kevin Love Makes Kid’s Day After Larry Nance Brushes Off His Autograph Request

Larry Nance didn’t want to give this kid his autograph but Kevin Love saved the day. 

By Dan Gartland
March 12, 2018

NBA players get hounded by autograph seekers all the time, so you can forgive Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. for snubbing a young fan this weekend in Los Angeles. Luckily for the kid, though, Kevin Love was there to save the day. 

The kid really looked dejected after Nance’s dismissal and his mom sure didn’t sound happy, but I think it’s safe to say Love complimenting his hair and signing his bag more than made up for it. 

