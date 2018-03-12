NBA players get hounded by autograph seekers all the time, so you can forgive Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. for snubbing a young fan this weekend in Los Angeles. Luckily for the kid, though, Kevin Love was there to save the day.

Larry Nance Jr rejects autograph request from kid.

Kid later gets an autograph and lots of love from Kevin Love. pic.twitter.com/oV7ruq14EF — David Astramskas (@redapples) March 12, 2018

The kid really looked dejected after Nance’s dismissal and his mom sure didn’t sound happy, but I think it’s safe to say Love complimenting his hair and signing his bag more than made up for it.