The Big 3 named Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as its new commissioner, the league announced Thursday.

Drexler, a 10-time NBA All-Star and champion with the Houston Rockets, replaces Roger Mason, Jr. who was fired this week due to corruption allegations.

Mason denied those claims and accused the Big 3 promoting a “hostile and racist” work environment. Mason also says that BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, who is white, used a racial slur to refer to black athletes.

Drexler signed a three-year deal that will keep him with the league through the 2020 season. Drexler was a coach for the Big 3 team Power last year.

“Clyde is a consummate professional, revered businessman, and indisputably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” said Kwatinetz and Co-CEO Ice Cube. “We were thrilled to have his early support as a coach for our inaugural season, and couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the executive team as BIG3 Commissioner.”

The league will start its second season June 22 in Houston.