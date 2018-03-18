Rajon Rondo told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe he should get a cut of the money from Ray Allen's book "From The Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love" because of how much Rondo is discussed in the excerpts that were released to help promote the book.

Earlier this month a few stories about Allen's time with the Celtics from the book came out. Allen wrote about a few instances concerning Rondo, from the point guard saying he carried the team in 2008 when it won the championship, to how he was nearly traded if not for Doc Rivers not wanting to stick then-New Orleans coach Monty Williams with Rondo or Allen telling Rondo to talk with the front office to stop another potential deal.

In response to these claims, Rondo questioned what Allen's motives were for the book.

"He just wants attention," Rondo told the Globe. "I need actually some sales from [the book], only [publicity] it’s been getting is from my name. I need some percentage or something. His people contact my people or something. The only pub I’ve been hearing about is when he mentions my name."

"He’s been retired for whatever years and now he comes out with a book," Rondo told the Globe. "People do that in that situation they need money. He should have hit me up and asked me for a loan or something. It’s no hard feelings."

When Allen left the Celtics in the summer of 2012 to go to the Heat, there was a rift created between him and his former Boston teammates. Although Allen has since squashed any perceived beef he may have had with Paul Pierce, there still seems to be issues between Allen and Rondo and Allen and Kevin Garnett.

Washburn mentioned that some of the drama could be related to a reunion trip members of the Celtics' championship team wanted to have, but without Allen. Rondo told Washburn that he did not decide to exclude Allen, but when other players said they did not want Allen there, Rondo said he just did what those guys wanted.

"Obviously that man is hurting," Rondo told the Globe of Allen. "I don’t know if it’s financially, I don’t know if it’s mentally. He wants to stay relevant. I am who I am. I don’t try to be something I’m not. I can’t say the same for him. He’s looking for attention. I’m a better human being than that. I take accountability for my actions.

"Certain [stuff] happens in my life, I man up. But he has a whole other agenda."

Rondo added that he has no problems with Allen himself, and he feels like he was one of the Celtics who supported Allen the most. Rondo also says he had no problem with Allen going to Miami after Boston, and he just wants "to talk to him man-to-man" to hash out whatever problems they have.

The two spent five seasons together as teammates.