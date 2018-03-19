Draymond Green the Latest Warriors Star to Go Down With Injury

Three Warriors starters are already out with injuries. 

By Dan Gartland
March 19, 2018

Draymond Green joined the lengthy list of injured Warriors stars on Monday night. 

Green exited Golden State’s game against the Spurs in the first half and the team announced that he would not return. ESPN’s Doris Burke said it was a “midsection contusion.”

The Warriors are already without their three best players—Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Curry has a sprained ankle, Durant has a sore rib and Thompson broke his thumb. The fifth member of the starting lineup, Zaza Pachulia, is playing through a right shoulder contusion. 

The injuries don’t stop there, either. Omri Casspi is out with a sprained ankle and four more players are playing through injuries, including Patrick McCaw, who has a fractured wrist. 

